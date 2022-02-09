AEW star Chris Jericho filed to trademark a new nickname last week.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that Jericho filed to trademark “The Influencer” on February 4.

The leader of The Inner Circle referred to himself as “The Influencer” during his February 2 promo on AEW Dynamite, noting that no one has more influence in AEW than himself.

The filing is for general pro wrestling and sports/entertainment use. The following use description was included with the filing:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

This trademark filing comes after Jericho filed to trademark “GFY” back on January 13.

Jericho will be on tonight’s AEW Dynamite for a mandatory team meeting of The Inner Circle.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.

