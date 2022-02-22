Following his win over Shelton Benjamin on this week’s RAW, Damian Priest officially became the longest reigning Untied States Champion of the brand-split era.

Priest has now held the U.S. Title for 186 days, the longest reign since Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley’s 351-day title run from May 2013 to April 2014. Ambrose had broken MVP’s record 343-day reign that lasted through May 2007 – April 2008.

During his reign, Priest has successfully defended against accomplished Superstars such as AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Kevin Owens, Robert Roode, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Jeff Hardy and Apollo Crews.

Bobby Lashley (175 days) was previously the most tenured U.S. Champion of the brand-split era, holding the title from August 2020 – February 2021.

In recent years, only a handful of other Superstars have held the U.S. Title for at least 100 days – Sheamus (April – August 2021), Andrade (December 2019 – May 2020) and Shinsuke Nakamura (August – December 2018).

Damian Priest defeated Sheamus at last year’s SummerSlam to begin his historic title reign. As noted earlier, Finn Balor confronted him on this week’s RAW to accept an Open Challenge for next week. Edge also called out Priest as a potential opponent for WrestleMania 38. As seen below, Priest responded to Edge via Twitter.

Be careful what you wish for … https://t.co/CVEjTYEJg1 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 22, 2022

