MLW star Davey Richards, who rose to prominence in promotions like Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor, took to social media yesterday to address rumors circulating about him.

The rumor in question was if Richards was now pursuing adult entertainment, as nude pictures and a sexually explicit video of him have emerged online. Davey is denying those rumors, explaining that his intention with the photos and videos were to spice up his marriage.

“Well lol the vid was supposed to be a private one for my wife that apparently is now not so private lol,” Richards tweeted. “Oh well, it’s a wiener- they can look if it makes their day. But no, I don’t do porn – well pro wrestling can be…… meh nm. I should have sold that to get paid. Wieners= $$$”

He followed up the post with another response, explaining how in the grand scheme of things, his nudes leaking doesn’t feel too significant.

“It’s cool man! No, it’s ok- with a world filled of people hating each other and harming each due to just plain ol ignorance, a video of my PP for my wife is no big deal.”

Davey Richards defeated ACH at MLW Blood & Thunder this past January, and has been signed with Major League Wrestling since March 2021. He is a former Ring of Honor World Champion but may be most recognizable from his time as one-half of the “American Wolves” alongside Eddie Edwards.

You can see the full posts below:

