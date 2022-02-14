According to AEW star Dax Harwood, he and fellow FTR member Cash Wheeler are feeling the love from WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Bret Hart. In a tweet on Sunday, Dax Harwood, a long time fan of Bret Hart, said that Hart had texted him to tell him how much he had enjoyed FTR’s most recent match. He also claimed Hart told him FTR was the best tag team in the world.

“Bret Hart text me and told me how much he enjoyed our match,” Harwood tweeted. “Said we’re by far the best team in the world. Said we should’ve won, tho. We’ll get ’em next time, Bret…”

Though Dax Harwood didn’t confirm it, Hart was likely referring to FTR’s recent match on AEW Dynamite against CM Punk and Jon Moxley, two wrestlers who have also long admired Hart. Punk and Moxley defeated FTR after Punk pinned Wheeler with a Go To Sleep, while Moxley laid out Dax Harwood with a Paradigm Shift.

FTR have never made is secret their admiration for the Hitman. Just days earlier, Harwood posted a photo on Twitter where he sported both a Bret Hart hoodie and sweatpants. FTR notably were among the wrestlers who fought off a fan who attempted to attack Hart at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, where Hart was inducted a second time as a member of The Hart Foundation with his partner, the late Jim Neidhart.

In addition to their run in AEW, FTR are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions, having defeated the Lucha Brothers to win the titles on the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite. Their next defense of the titles is unknown, as a scheduled defense against the Lucha Brothers at the end of January was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

