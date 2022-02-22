In January of 2018, WWE celebrated Monday Night RAW’s 25-year anniversary episode where the show featured many legends including The Kliq, Chris Jericho, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. During their appearance on the show, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (The Revival at the time) were beat down by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Scott Hall, and The New Age Outlaws.

As a special guest on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Harwood joined the show to speak about the transition he made from WWE to AEW, his battle with anxiety and bulimia, and revealed why Bret Hart was his favorite wrestler growing up. While talking about Bret Hart’s feud with Shawn Michaels, Harwood revealed a bad experience he had with Michaels at RAW 25.

“For a lot of guys it’s like ‘oh, it’s a paycheck, who cares,’ but not to me,” Harwood said, when talking about how upset he was following The Revival’s beat down that night. “There’s a legacy I want to leave. But that happened and I talked to Shawn [Michaels]. That was the first time we had talked since the [Performance Center] days.

“I told him, ‘Man this happened, tore my bicep, went through a really dark period and thought I was going to quit but thankfully I have the greatest wife in the world and she has supported me and brought me out of this funk and out of this dark place and I’m here now, I’m super happy.’ He said ‘I was the same way, I was in this very dark spot that my wife, she’s beautiful, she pulled me out of this dark spot too. You and your partner are way too talented to be doing what you’re doing tonight, you are way too talented to stay at this point. Just keep your nose to the ground and keep grinding and you’ll get over.’ I said ‘oh Shawn, thank you so much.’

“We had this bonding moment, and then we got in front of his friends,” Dax Harwood continued to say. “X-Pac, Hunter, Billy [Gunn], Road Dogg, Scott [Hall], and as soon as we got in front of his friends, he started making fun of me and making fun of my situation and what happened with my bicep. I was like man I just poured my heart out to you and as soon as we get in front of your friends, cause we’re going over that they’re going to beat the s--t out of us, you decide to take all of that stuff and make fun of me about it?”

Recently, Dax Harwood spoke about having contact with Bret Hart and what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say about FTR being the best tag team in the world. Continuing to talk about his frustration with the situation at RAW 25, Dax Harwood revealed that the only person to contact FTR about the situation was Sean Waltman.

“I never ever forgot it and as soon as we were done with the business at RAW [that night], one person said thank you to us and that was Sean Waltman,” Harwood said. “Everyone else was so cold to us and treated us just like we were the s--t on the bottom of their shoes, except for Sean Waltman. I’ll never forget that from Shawn and I hope there’s a day that comes that we can have a conversation and I can ask him why he did that and we can reconcile if he wants to. If I love you, I love you and if I don’t, I don’t.”

