WWE Producer/Coach, Director of Live Events and on-screen official Adam Pearce took to Twitter to pay tribute to WWE 205 Live and everyone who helped make the show happen.

The new WWE NXT Level Up show was taped on Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and will replace 205 Live as the weekly Friday night show airing at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. For those who missed it, you can click here for spoilers from the taping, and you can click here for photos/notes from the taping, including a look at the set.

Pearce once produced the WWE 205 Live show. He issued a statement to thank everyone who helped make the purple brand happen.

“If you know, you know. To every soul that set foot between the purple ropes, put pen to purple paper, and brought the purple brand to life: Thank you. My gratitude always. [folded hands emoji] #205Life,” he wrote.

Dewey Foley, who has been a lead writer for WWE 205 Live along with Pearce, also issued a statement on the end of the purple brand.

“It’s the end of an era [loudly crying face emoji] #205Live was special to me. How do we create the most with a limited roster & MANY restrictions? The Cruisers rocked it weekly, especially during the pandemic. I’m forever indebted to all talents who I crossed paths with because of it. Thank you [orange heart emoji] [purple heart emoji],” Foley wrote.

Foley made another tweet about an hour after the 205 Live statement, but it remains to be seen if the comments are related. He wrote, “Slap in the face”

The WWE 205 Live show originally debuted on November 29, 2016, airing on Tuesday nights before being moved to Fridays. WWE aired 269 episodes of the show.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full tweets from Pearce and Foley below:

If you know, you know. To every soul that set foot between the purple ropes, put pen to purple paper, and brought the purple brand to life: Thank you. My gratitude always.

🙏 #205Life pic.twitter.com/Ufws7hyM8O — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 16, 2022

It’s the end of an era 😭 #205Live was special to me. How do we create the most with a limited roster & MANY restrictions? The Cruisers rocked it weekly, especially during the pandemic. I’m forever indebted to all talents who I crossed paths with because of it. Thank you 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/SWREeGipIs — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) February 16, 2022

Slap in the face — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) February 16, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]