205 Live’s more than five-year run as a part of WWE’s slate of programming has come to an end. Mustafa Ali is among the past and current WWE performers who are sharing their reactions.

“Thanks boys,” Mustafa Ali tweeted Tuesday.

Ali’s tweet included a video clip showing his farewell to the brand in 2018 after Ali was called up from 205 Live to join WWE’s SmackDown roster. The video shows other 205 Live alumni, including Cedric Alexander, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese.

Mustafa Ali was presented as the “Heart of 205 Live” while he was part of the brand. But he never won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, which was featured on the show.

WWE officially announced Tuesday that a new show will now occupy 205 Live’s timeslot. NXT: Level Up will premiere Friday night at 10 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network around the rest of the world. WWE’s website says the new show will feature “some of the brightest young talent as they look to make a name for themselves and begin their climb to the top of NXT 2.0“.

The rebranding had been in the works for months. 205 Live was launched in 2016 as a showcase for WWE’s cruiserweight roster, but recent episodes included matches featuring female and non-cruiserweight performers.

WWE is presenting NXT performer Joe Gacy as the storyline reason for the change from 205 Live to NXT: Level Up. Gacy defeated Xyon Quinn last Friday night’s episode of 205 Live and promised that more changes to the show would be coming soon.

Mustafa Ali has publicly pushed publicly for his release from WWE over recent weeks. This reportedly followed a “heated argument” between Ali and Vince McMahon over the creative direction of his character.

Fans have rallied behind Mustafa Ali, and a #FreeAli hashtag has trended on Twitter. However, Ali recently indicated that WWE is holding him to his contract and denying his request for his release.

