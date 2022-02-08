RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler has teased visiting tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 to confront NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

As noted earlier, Breakker asked the veteran wrestler to “come on down” to NXT 2.0 and get a shot at his title.

Breakker was responding to Ziggler’s comments from a backstage segment after last week’s RAW, where The Showoff expressed his interest in pursuing the NXT Title.

@HEELZiggler mentioned coming to NXT and taking my title. You want the next shot after Santos come on down. Your move #Iwillsayittoyourface

After last night’s RAW, Ziggler spoke to Sarah Schreiber to respond to Breakker’s latest tweet.

“I didn’t [see the tweet], but I would assume that everyone in the locker room, including my tag partner Bob [have seen it]. They let me know,” Ziggler revealed. “I appreciate it. People want to make a name for themselves, especially young up-and-comers, you wanna get your name out there… you wanna go above and beyond. NXT is a big deal. Being NXT Champion is a really big deal, but sometimes you want to be an even bigger deal.

Ziggler continued, “I appreciate the effort, but don’t try to make a name at [my expense]. Because after a while it’s funny, but then you want to slap the hell out of him sometimes. So, if you make it personal towards me, I take it personal. But we can all have a laugh, right?”

Ziggler then teased showing up at tonight’s NXT 2.0 live broadcast.

“I heard NXT is on Syfy tomorrow,” Ziggler said. “Big night for NXT, big night for the champ. I’m off tomorrow. Anybody could show up, right? Maybe NXT on Syfy gets even bigger.”

Breakker will defend his NXT Title against Santos Escobar at the NXT Vengeance Day special on February 15.

You can see the video of Dolph Ziggler responding to Bron Breakker below.

@HEELZiggler mentioned coming to NXT and taking my title. You want the next shot after Santos come on down. Your move #Iwillsayittoyourface — Bronson Steiner (@bronbreakkerwwe) February 8, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]