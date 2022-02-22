Former WWE Superstar Drake Maverick (James Michael Curtin) has confirmed that he is now working on the WWE creative team.

As noted, it was revealed this week that WWE re-hired Maverick 3-4 weeks ago to work behind-the-scenes on the WWE creative team, mainly with the RAW brand. He was released back on November 18 along with other budget cuts.

In an update, Maverick took to his LinkedIn page and added to his job history, noting that he began working as a full-time WWE Producer/Writer back in January. Maverick also posted a now-deleted statement on his new role with WWE, revealing that WWE offered him the job towards the end of last year.

Maverick can now be found on Twitter at @JamesMCurtin. He also updated his Twitter bio to say, “Just biding my time to book myself as world champion… You’ll see”

You can read Maverick’s full LinkedIn statement below:

I am pleased to announce that towards the end of 2021 – I accepted the wonderful offer of becoming a part of the WWE Creative Writing Team as a Writer / Producer. Some of my last appearances in ring for WWE fittingly happened in the United Kingdom. The last appearance of that tour was in my hometown of Birmingham, UK where it all started. My parents had seen me perform many times at arena shows but never for the WWE. I finally was at peace with what I had accomplished in life & said to them both at the hotel with tears rolling down & my face beaming with pride ‘Mom, Dad – I did it’ My final appearance in the ring was in Louisville KY which was my first home in the United States when I moved to the country in 2013 – This writes itself doesn’t it? After a fun & entertaining match with involving a cavalcade of stars we returned to the gorilla position to smiling faces & a rounds of applause. That UK tour ending with that night in Louisville KY was the most rewarding week of my career. If you told me there & then that was the end – I was good with it. I now have the opportunity to expand my horizons even further in the industry I love as well as many other avenues including film & television. After a career beginning in 2001 as an in ring performer I have personally exceeded all of my personal expectations from a geographical & physical standpoint in a line of work somebody like myself should have never succeeded in. Needless to say, all thanks to the people I have had the pleasure of being around on the journey & this industry as a whole – I am in a blessed position in life. It owes me nothing yet I owe it everything. Thanks for reading – James

Maverick originally signed with WWE in October 2017, and had non-wrestling and in-ring roles on WWE 205 Live, WWE NXT, and the main roster. He was then released on April 15, 2020 along with other budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but his departure was turned into a storyline and Triple H kept him in NXT, re-hiring him under a NXT contract. He would later come back to the main roster in the 2021 WWE Draft, and hold the WWE 24/7 Title twice. He was then released on November 18 of last year.

Besides the now-deleted LinkedIn post, Maverick still has not posted any social media updates since the video he posted back in November right after his release was announced.

