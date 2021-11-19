John Cena believes released WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is a “gifted performer.”

As we’ve noted, Maverick took to Twitter to release a new video following his WWE release. Cena noticed the video and praised Maverick for sending out a powerful message.

This is worth a watch. Very well done and very powerful message by a gifted performer.

Meanwhile, EC3 responded to Cena with a simple “told you.” Maverick was once EC3’s valet and on-screen ally in Impact Wrestling.

You can click here to read the full transcription of Maverick’s video message.

Maverick was among 8 WWE Superstars released by WWE on Thursday evening. Others on the list include Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

This is worth a watch. Very well done and very powerful message by a gifted performer. https://t.co/r1r26HtAfI — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 19, 2021