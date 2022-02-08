Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter to react to disturbing footage of West Ham United CB Kurt Zouma hitting and kicking his two cats.

The video of the Frenchman physically assaulting his pets trended on social media on Monday, which led to athletes from across the world voicing their disgust.

McIntyre not only condemned Zouma’s actions but wondered how West Ham United was planning to punish the CB for his despicable actions.

“I’m struggling to put into words how I feel about this distressing footage. Truly disgusting actions from Kurt Zouma who is meant to be a role model. No helpless animal should ever be subject to abuse like this. I would like to know how @WestHam plan to punish these actions?

Zouma later issued an apology, informing that the two cats were “perfectly fine and healthy.”

The video, originally shared by Zouma’s brother on Snapchat, went viral after The Sun published a story.

The 27-year-old Zouma has earned many honors in his career, which include winning the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup as a member of Chelsea FC.

As reported earlier, Drew McIntyre is "still not 100% healthy" despite his return from neck injury at last month's Royal Rumble event. McIntyre will reportedly continue to work televised shows, but will be kept off live events to keep his schedule lighter ahead of WrestleMania 38.

