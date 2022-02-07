Drew McIntyre made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble from his neck injury, however, it is something that is still bothering him at the moment. Despite that, the Scottish Psychopath is continuing to work.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Drew McIntyre is still not 100% healthy. The former WWE Champion is currently only working on televised events, and he will not be added to live events. The company is keeping his schedule lighter on the Road To WrestleMania while he keeps rehabbing.

The belief right now is that Drew McIntyre will be fine when WrestleMania 38 rolls around. He is currently expected to compete against Baron Corbin on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Drew is in a storyline with him and Madcap Moss right now, who he will be facing at Elimination Chamber this month.

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with CBS Sports, where he discussed his storyline with Jinder Mahal. He admitted that their SummerSlam match didn’t quite work out the way that he had hoped it would.

“No, definitely not. I didn’t expect Becky to return. The match prior gave the crowd that reaction, that moment. Then when they expected the lengthy match with Becky and Bianca, it took the wind out of the sales by having the match be 20-something seconds,” McIntyre stated, referring to the 26-second Smackdown Women’s Championship match. “To walk out after that, the crowd was a bit deflated. It wasn’t quite what I hoped the reaction was.

“Perhaps it wasn’t what I was hoping for match-wise. But, it gave Drew McIntyre the big win on a big stage, a very dominant win. Even though sometimes I’m like, ‘I want to go out there and have the best match possible and do all the cool near falls and stuff.’ Sometimes, you have to be saved from yourself and protect the character and elevate the character. That was about elevating Drew McIntyre, and it did do that on a huge stage.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]