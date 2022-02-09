Both EC3 and Adam Scherr were recent guests on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, Scherr spoke about the closeness between the two of them as friends. He admitted that finding honest people in wrestling is not easy, which he has learned since being released by WWE.

“I am still learning about the business, I had no idea what it meant to be a top guy. I thought it was just awesome that I am there,” Scherr said. “From a dude that was changing tires and picking up rocks and pulling airplanes for a living, to all of a sudden working I guess the top, for the largest wrestling promotion in the world. I am just happy to be there.

“Mike (EC3) and I, there was something that just clicked. I like good people, I don’t care what you do in life or where you come from, if you’re a piece of sh*t, you’re a piece of sh*t and I don’t want to be around you. So, Mike has always been honest with me, truthful, and that’s a very, very hard thing to find in this business. Everybody wants to be your friend when you’re on top. I found that out when I got kicked off the top of the mountain and all of these fair-weather friends disappeared.”

The former Braun Strowman has benefitted from the Free The Narrative movement but EC3 has discussed which other wrestlers he wants to build up now. He believes the wrestling industry is failing to create stars.

“I don’t think the system failed a guy more than Westin Blake,” EC3 revealed. “Who, I will do, and say, and create, and drive myself, and do anything for the world to know that he is one of the top professional wrestling in this industry. Because nobody knows that except the people that have been in the ring with him. We definitely want to focus on building people.

“Because I think that has been a failure across all wrestling, because how can we not build new stars when so many unique individuals come in? Now that I can see the bigger picture, maybe I can bring that to a young talent. A name that pops right into my head is Josh Woods from Ring Of Honor. Someone I really want to focus on building.”

Adam Scherr then spoke about his own personal journey since being let go by WWE. The former Universal Champion admitted that at one point, he almost gave up on life. However, he thinks that would be selfish due to the impact he can have on people.

“Because I see through social media interactions the power that I have to influence people’s lives. The videos of children riding to the hospital to have surgeries done, listening to my theme music. Pictures showing the kids holding my action figure being put under for anesthesia. The kids at the Special Olympics playing my music to come out and lift weights to. Things like that. Knowing that me giving up on myself, I am giving up on all those people that depend on me to help them get through the hardships in life, and that’s just selfish.

“I am just so thankful that I never did. I got really close at once, not even just quitting wrestling, quitting life altogether. And I realized that the world is so important, and the world wants everybody here. The world’s going to keep turning and it wants you here because this place is amazing. I am so thankful with everything that I was able to overcome and where I am now, and that I have peace in myself.”

