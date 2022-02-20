All Elite Wrestling announced this afternoon eight matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Ruby Soho will face Haley J while Butcher & Blade, Andrade, Private Party will face Chandler Hopkins, Carlie Bravo, Baron Black, Jameson Ryan, and Shawn Dean.

Other matches include The Bunny Vs. Kaitland Alexis and Lance Archer vs. Joey O’Riley.

Below is the full lineup:

* Lance Archer vs. Joey O’Riley

* The Bunny vs. Kaitland Alexis

* Ruby Soho vs. Haley J

* A.Q.A, Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan vs. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Leyla Hirsch

* Red Velvet, Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. Freya States, Arie Alexander and Angelica Risk

* Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, Frankie Kazarian, Brock Anderson and Matt Sydal (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, JD Drake & Cezar Bononi) and Chaos Project

* AHFO (Butcher & Blade, Andrade, Private Party) vs. Chandler Hopkins, Carlie Bravo, Baron Black, Jameson Ryan and Shawn Dean

* 2point0, Daniel Garcia and Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) vs. Dean Alexander, Chico Adams, Ariel Levy, Kevin Ku, and Dominic Garrini

AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

