Chef Kristen Kish brings in Chris Jericho as a guest judge on the upcoming February 3 episode of Fast Foodies on truTV. “Le Champion” steps into a different kind of arena to play a game with Chef Jeremy Ford and Chef Justin Sutherland to determine who can start cooking their remixed dish first.

Part of the season 2 premiere sees the AEW star bring his favorite fast-food breakfast. Then it’s a matter of which of the chefs battle for the right to be called “Le Chompion” by the legend himself. It’s what is being dubbed as a true “battle royale” in the kitchen.

In this exclusive clip, the chefs are challenged to batter up with a pancake challenge. They put giant cardboard head cutouts over their faces. Jericho is tasked with tossing pancakes in the open mouths to get the competition started.

Fast Foodies features Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, Ford, and Iron Chef winner Sutherland as they compete to perfectly recreate and then reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. In the end, only one can walk away with the “Chompionship Trophy.”

Along with Jericho, the guestlist for the 12-episode sophomore season includes Nikki Glaser, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and returning fan-favorite foodie Joel McHale. Fast Foodies inaugural season reached more than 20 million viewers across linear and digital platforms to date.

Check out Chris Jericho’s appearance on Fast Foodies on February 3 at 10 p.m. ET on truTV

