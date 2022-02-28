The first match for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 has been announced.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson is now official for Bloodsport 8.

Josh Barnett announced, “It was asked for by @DirtyDickinson at the @GCWrestling_ show on Friday night and I told him and the audience, “Done deal.” Dickinson is returning to the ring in grand fashion as he rematches Minoru Suzuki. Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 8″

Chris Dickinson also commented about the upcoming match.

He tweeted, “This is more than just a showcase of my ability to come back from a career-threatening injury against The King himself. Just coming back to this challenge isn’t good enough, it’s time to run through it and get the job done. It’s time to WIN. LFG.”

At the last Bloodsport event, Minoru Suzuki defeated Chris Dickinson by submission.

As noted earlier, John Morrison (John Hennigan) was announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 event. Others that are scheduled to be at the event are Jon Moxley, Timothy Thatcher, Janai Kai, Marina Shafir, Biff Busick, and JONAH.

Bloodsport 8 is part of GCW’s The Collective and will take place on March 31 at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

Below is the announcement:

