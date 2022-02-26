Earlier this month, former WWE NXT referee Stephon Smith started making appearances on the YouTube show AEW Dark. It has now been confirmed that Smith has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling and will be working as a referee with the company moving forward.

“In all seriousness. I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of @AEW,” Smith writes online. “Big thanks to @TonyKhan 👊🏿. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success.”

Stephon Smith first signed with WWE back in October 2019 before being released due to ongoing budget cuts on August 6, 2021.

At the time of his release, Stephon sent out another message that pointed towards the gratitude he felt for the opportunity WWE gave him.

“I’ve had some time to reflect and I want to say I feel great and I’m in a positive mindset. I’ve doubled down on my time in the gym and I’m 100% ready to continue my path as a referee. I’d like to thank Triple H, Scott Armstrong, and everyone at NXT for being a pleasure to work with and for providing me with skills and opportunities that go beyond refereeing.”

You can see the full announcement from Smith below:

