Former WCW star Juventud Guerrera will be facing Ju Dizz at Mexico’s Xtreme Latin American Wrestling (X-LAW) promotion X-LAW Bloodline event on March 19 at the López Mateos Arena in Tlalnepantla, Mexico.

Also on the card, former WWE star Austin Aries will return to the promotion for the first time in 17 years. X-LAW has announced that Aries will wrestle Dr. Wagner Jr. and El Mesías in a Triple Threat Match for the X-LAW World Heavyweight Championship.

Back in 2005, then-ROH World Heavyweight Champion Aries defended his title against Súper Crazy and Ricky Marvin at an X-LAW event.

The X-LAW World Heavyweight Championship has the lineage of the X-LAW Extreme Heavyweight Championship, which was vacated in 2010, when LA Park exposed it to Sabú, and the special referee, Super Parka, decided to declare a tie, taking the belt with him.

Now, with the rebirth of X-LAW, the title will crown a new champion.

Other matches announced for the event include Beef Candy (Richie Slade and Flex McCallion) vs. Ricky Marvin and X-Fly for the EWF Tag Team Championship, and Reina Dorada vs. debutant Gema Andrade, who is part of AEW star Andrade’s wrestling dynasty in Mexico.

The full card for the March 19 event can be found below.

X-LAW World Heavyweight Championship

Austin Aries vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. El Mesías (Ricky Banderas)

Juventud Guerrera vs. Ju Dizz.

EWF Tag Team Championship

Beef Candy (Richie Slade & Flex McCallion) (c) vs. Ricky Marvin & X-Fly

Reina Dorada vs. Gema Andrade

Joe Líder vs. Sick Boy vs. ????

Zoom Driver & Epidemia vs. Fantasma de la Ópera & Anticristo

Diamante Jr. vs. Hijo del Mosco X-Fly vs. Cobre vs. El Iluxionista

Los Porros NG (Ovett Jr., Lunatick Extreme y Venganza) vs. Sangre .Malandra (Avorto, Chaneke y Loco Castillo)

I’m returning to Mexico on March 19th. This time it’s for business, not pleasure. @XLAWLuchaLibre #XLAW https://t.co/qjtFwA6wcA — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) February 16, 2022

