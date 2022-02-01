Twelve matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will be headlined by Lance Archer vs. Jordan Costa, Marina Shafir vs. Reka Tehaka, Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty, The Dark Order’s 10 and Alan “5” Angels vs. Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash, Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross, Bear Country vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal, and more.

Dark will mark the return of former WWE Superstar Daivari. He made his AEW debut with a loss to Martin on the November 12 edition of AEW Rampage. This will also mark Shafir’s first match since it was revealed that she had apparently signed with the company. She debuted on Dark in December with a loss to Kris Statlander, but then defeated Valentina Rossi later that month.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped back on January 15 at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Stay tuned for more from AEW Dark and full results later on. Below is the full line-up for tonight’s episode:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Mazzerati

* Marina Shafir vs. Reka Tehaka

* Penelope Ford vs. Angelica Risk

* 2point0 vs. Ish and Kidd Bandit

* Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Dante Casanova and Cameron Stewart

* Bear Country vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

* The Dark Order’s 10 and Alan “5” Angels vs. Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash

* QT Marshall vs. Toa Liona

* Tony Nese vs. Zack Clayton

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Marcus Kross

* Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty

* Lance Archer vs. Joerdan Costa

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]