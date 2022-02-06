The episode of this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation will be released tomorrow evening via YouTube, and we now have the full lineup of matches set to take place.

Before they challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles on the next episode of Rampage, The Gunn Club’s Austin and Colten Gunn will be a part of an eight-man tag team match. Their partners will be The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) as they go against the team of Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal.

Best Friends, Scorpio Sky, and other notable stars will be making appearances, as well.

Here’s the seven-match lineup for Monday, taped last Wednesday in Chicago:

* Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) and The Acclaimed vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Chaos Project

* Bobby Fish vs. Robert Anthony

* Scorpio Sky vs. Stephen Wolf

* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander

* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo

* Diamante, Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Skye Blue, Heather Reckless and Queen Aminata

