On Monday, 2K Sports revealed the entire roster for the upcoming WWE 2K22 videogame.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (95) and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (94) are the two highest-rated Superstars in the game. Other Superstars with a 90+ rating include AJ Styles (91), Asuka (90), RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (92), Bobby Lashley (91) and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (90), among several others.

Ariya Daivari (70), Lana (71), SLAPJACK (71) and Dana Brooke (74) are among the lowest-rated Superstars on the roster.

The game also features other incarnations of Superstars such as “Demon” Finn Balor and “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, and four different versions of The Undertaker.

You can see the full list below.

AJ Styles: 91

Akira Tozawa: 75

Alexa Bliss: 84

Alexander Wolfe: 77

André the Giant: 88

Angel Garza: 79

Angelo Dawkins: 80

Apollo Crews: 81

Ariya Daivari: 70

Asuka: 90

Austin Theory: 80

Batista: 88

Bayley: 88

Becky Lynch: 92

Beth Phoenix: 87

Bianca Belair: 87

Big Boss Man: 81

Big E: 87

Billie Kay: 77

Bobby Lashley: 91

Booker T: 88

Braun Strowman: 90

Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 91

Brock Lesnar: 94

Cameron Grimes: 79

Candice LeRae: 77

Carmella: 79

Cedric Alexander: 76

Cesaro: 84

Chad Gable: 76

Charlotte Flair: 90

Chyna: 87

Dakota Kai: 79

Damian Priest: 84

Dana Brooke: 74

Danny Burch: 77

Demon Finn Bálor: 90

Dexter Lumis: 79

Diesel: 87

Dolph Ziggler: 82

Dominik Mysterio: 79

Drew Gulak: 79

Drew McIntyre: 91

Eddie Guerrero: 90

Edge: 91

Elias: 75

Ember Moon: 81

Eric Bischoff (nWo 4-Life Edition): 69

Erik: 80

Faarooq: 88

Fabian Aichner: 80

Fandango: 77

Finn Bálor: 87

Goldberg: 88

Gran Metalik: 79

Happy Corbin: 81

Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition): 92

Hulk Hogan: 91

Humberto Carrillo: 77

Io Shirai: 82

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 80

Ivar: 81

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 85

JBL: 88

Jeff Hardy: 85

Jerry “The King” Lawler: 86

Jey Uso: 85

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86

Jimmy Uso: 85

Jinder Mahal: 77

Joaquin Wilde: 79

John Cena: 92

John Morrison: 80

Johnny Gargano: 82

Jordan Devlin: 79

Kalisto: 74

Kane: 82

Karrion Kross: 84

Kay Lee Ray: 81

Keith Lee: 80

Kevin Nash (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Kevin Owens: 85

Kofi Kingston: 88

Kushida: 79

Kyle O’Reilly: 81

Lacey Evans: 81

Lana: 71

Lince Dorado: 75

Liv Morgan: 77

MACE: 76

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage: 88

Mandy Rose: 80

Mansoor: 80

Marcel Barthel: 79

Maryse: 79

Mia Yim: 79

Mickie James: 81

“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase: 85

Montez Ford: 82

Mr. McMahon: 76

Murphy: 77

Mustafa Ali: 77

MVP: 80

Naomi: 79

Natalya: 84

Nia Jax: 82

Nikki A.S.H.: 82

Oney Lorcan: 76

Otis: 77

Papa Shango: 79

Pete Dunne: 81

Peyton Royce: 79

R-Truth: 77

Randy Orton: 88

Raquel González: 81

Raul Mendoza: 79

Razor Ramon: 84

RECKONING: 76

Rey Mysterio: 90

Rhea Ripley: 86

Ric Flair: 88

Ricochet: 82

Riddle: 85

Road Dogg Jesse James: 85

Robert Roode: 81

Roderick Strong: 80

Roman Reigns: 95

Rowdy Roddy Piper: 85

Sami Zayn: 80

Samoa Joe: 86

Santos Escobar: 81

Sasha Banks: 88

Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Seth Rollins: 91

Shane McMahon: 79

Shawn Michaels: 88

Shayna Baszler: 84

Sheamus: 85

Shelton Benjamin: 81

Shinsuke Nakamura: 88

Shotzi: 77

SLAPJACK: 71

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin: 92

Sonya Deville: 77

Stephanie McMahon: 77

Syxx (nWo 4-Life Edition): 88

T-BAR: 76

Tamina: 75

Tegan Nox: 79

The Brian Kendrick: 74

The Miz: 86

The Rock: 93

Timothy Thatcher: 80

Titus O’Neil: 76

Tommaso Ciampa: 84

Toni Storm: 80

Trent Seven: 77

Triple H: 91

Trish Stratus: 88

Tucker: 71

Tyler Bate: 82

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 88 Undertaker: 90

-Ministry of Darkness (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 93

-Phantom Mask (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 88

-Boneyard Match (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 91 William Regal: 85

WALTER: 86

X-Pac: 85

Xavier Woods: 86

WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is now available for pre-order. You can click here for our report on the four editions of the game available for purchase, the various arenas included in the game, and other gameplay features.

