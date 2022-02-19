As the release date of WWE 2K22 draws closer, more details are being announced and shown to the public. This includes updates on the roster for the game and whether it will feature any of the recently released WWE stars.

According to a new report from Ringside News, a handful of talent will indeed still be in the game despite being released. You can see a full list of the released talent that will be included below:

* William Regal

* Mickie James

* Johnny Gargano

* The IIconics

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* John Morrison

* Tegan Nox

* Reckoning Mia Yim

* Jeff Hardy

* Murphy

*Kyle O’Reilly

* Ember Moon.

Other popular stars that have not been confirmed or denied as part of the game include:

* Bray Wyatt

* Adam Cole

* Kurt Angle

When it comes to Daniel Bryan, he was reportedly pulled out of the game at the request of WWE as he was leaving the company.

Arenas included in the game have also been revealed, and the list is massive. You can see it below:

WCW Monday Nitro

WCW Starrcade 1996

WWE 205 Live

WWE Clash of Champions 2020

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

WWE Fastlane 2021

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WWE Main Event

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

WWE Money in the Bank 2021

WWE NXT

WWE NXT TakeOver 31

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE Payback 2020

WWE Raw ThunderDome

WWE Raw 2020

WWE Raw 2021

WWE Royal Rumble 2021

WWE SmackDown ThunderDome

WWE SmackDown 2020

WWE SmackDown 2021

WWE SummerSlam 1988

WWE SummerSlam 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE TLC 2020

WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania Backlash

You can also see which Championships will be playable in the new game:

ECW Championship (Original ECW, WWE ECW, Final WWE ECW)

ECW Television Championship

LeftRightLeftRight Championship

Million Dollar Championship

NXT Championship (Classic and Current)

NXT Cruiserweight Championship

NXT North American Championship

NXT Women’s Championship (Classic and Current)

NXT UK Championship

NXT UK Women’s Championship

UpUpDownDown Championship

WCW Hardcore Championship

WCW United States Championship

WCW World Championship (1993 Version, nWo, Big Gold)

World Wide Wrestling Federation Championship (The first world title Hulk Hogan wins)

WWE Championship (Brahma Bull, Smoking Skull, Big eagle, Winged Eagle, Undisputed Current, Current but with scratch logo)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship (2001-2007)

WWE Divas Championship

WWE European Championship

WWE Intercontinental Championship (90, 94, 2011-2019, Current)

WWE Light Heavyweight Championship

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

WWE United Kingdom Championship

WWE United States Championship (John Cena variant, classic WWE design, current design)

WWE Universal Championship

WWE Women’s Championship

A hands-on preview of the game done by IGN has also been released this weekend, and in it, the reviewer gives a candid first impression of the game. Some interesting highlights include a re-worked reversal system that provides more opportunities to switch up the momentum. He also notes how the layout might make it easier for new players to jump right into the action.

As we previously noted, WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is now available for pre-order. Four editions of the game will available to purchase:

– Standard Edition: ($59.99 USD on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation® 4, Xbox One consoles and PC); $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S)) – Available in both physical and digital formats.

– Cross-Gen Bundle ($79.99 USD) – Includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles (*PlayStation 5 console required to play PlayStation 5 version. Xbox Series X|S console required to redeem and use Xbox Series X|S version. Xbox One console required to redeem and use Xbox One version).

– Deluxe Edition ($99.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format) – Includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited-edition WWE SuperCard content (*included in-box for physical copies only; WWE SuperCard is required to redeem WWE SuperCard content). The Deluxe Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last. Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack.

– nWo 4-Life Digital Edition ($119.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Includes the Standard Edition; all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition; MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last.

You can see a full hands-on preview of the game below:

