WWE Superstar Gable Steveson recently spoke with KTSP ahead of his final home match for the Gophers. The Olympic gold medalist admitted to not getting emotional normally. However, if it comes to him in the moment, then he will embrace the emotion.

“I really don’t get emotional, so tomorrow it might hit,” he admitted. “Just because I am getting my last matches really wrestling before I go into WWE. So, it might hit different, you never know. So, when the time comes, and I walk out for the senior night and I get my hand raised for the last time, it might hit, you never know. When that time comes, I’ll let it come. But if it doesn’t come, then it’s not coming.”

Gable Steveson then reflected on how his amateur career is coming to an end. He discussed what his future will consist of and he admitted that UFC could be an option for him down the line.

“This is it, I wish I could,” he said on returning for one more year. “I think my time has come in amateur wrestling, such as collegiate and Olympic style, my time is coming to an end. I am made for something different and that’s WWE for right now and, who knows? Maybe 10 years from now fighting in the UFC or something like that.

“But, you never know, as of right now my time is coming to an end, the book is closing, and we are going to let it close. Mayb,e who knows? In 2024 I may try to come back and do Olympics one more time, you never know. But for now, I am closing that chapter.”

Gable Steveson also admitted there is a possibility he could get into football as well. While he stressed that WWE is the priority, a move into another sport could be in his future.

“That’s a good possibility too,” he says on playing football.”If I keep staying healthy and I keep working hard, I am still really young so who knows by the time everything is up, I could step on the field. But for right now, it is WWE, I am going to be a showman and be the next Rock. I am going to try do the best that I can.”

