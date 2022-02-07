GCW has announced that it will be making its San Francisco debut on April 10.

Game Changer Wrestling tweeted, “*NEW SHOW ALERT* By popular demand, GCW is coming to The Bay… *************** GCW debuts in SAN FRANCISCO on Sunday, April 10th! Info & Tickets TBA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!”

As noted, the promotion held its “If I Die First” event on Saturday. In the main event, Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Joey Janela. The show also featured GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray, Allie Katch, Atticus Cogar, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Psycho Clown.

The current GCW World Champion is AEW star Jon Moxley.

GCW also announced today Mike Bailey vs. Ninja Mack for “Welcome To Heartbreak” on February 25 and AR Fox will make his GCW return on March 12 in Atlanta.

Below are their announcements:

*LA Update* Just Signed: MIKE BAILEY

vs

NINJA MACK Plus:

XPac/Janela vs Major Players

Dr Wagner vs Homicide

Blake Christian vs Nick Wayne

Atticus vs Blackwood Get Tix:https://t.co/QEtKtpP4Ac Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!

Fri, Feb 25 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/UOEj7HH8Aa — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 6, 2022

*ATLANTA UPDATE* Just Signed: AR FOX returns to GCW on March 12th in ATLANTA! Plus:

Blake Christian vs Jon Gresham

Matt Cardona

Effy

Allie Katch

SGC

Deppen

Atticus

Jordan

+more! Get Tix:https://t.co/PYUEQ9ODKL Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/eKaoR1DaIp — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 6, 2022

