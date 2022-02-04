Game Changer Wrestling is headed to the United Kingdom.

GCW will be co-promoting the “Supreme Extreme” event with the UK promotion, TNT Extreme Wrestling, later this year.

TNT Extreme Wrestling tweeted this evening, ” THE WAIT IS OVER! TNT EXTREME WRESTLING V GCW… it’s happening! FINALLY COMING IN 2022! @GCWrestling_ #GCW #TNTextremeWrestling”

Game Changer Wrestling also announced via Twitter, “*BREAKING* GCW is headed to the UK! Details coming soon…”

The TNT Extreme Wrestling promotion made its debut in 2015. Former WWE Superstar and WWE Performance Center coach Scotty 2 Hotty is set to appear at one of their upcoming events, “Thrill To Kill” in March.

GCW has two events this week, Fightclub 2: Houston on Friday and If I Die First set for Dallas on Saturday. Both shows will air on FITE TV.

