GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do 2022 card announced before the show (subject to change)

The H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) (c) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) for the GCW Tag Team Championship

Alex Colon (c) vs. Orin Veidt for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Gringo Loco

Blake Christian vs. Ninja Mack

Joey Janela & Marko Stunt vs. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice)

Atticus Cogar vs. Alex Zayne

Jordan Oliver vs. Alec Price

Drago Kid vs. ASF

