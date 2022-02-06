Prior to last night’s Game Changer Wrestling show, If I Die First, the promotion did a meet & greet with several of the talent taking photos and chatting with fans. However, the lightheartedness of the experience was interrupted by an apparent altercation between Psycho Clown and Dr. Wagner.

“Apologies to those that witnessed the incident between Psycho Clown & Dr. Wagner during the Meet and Greet tonight in Dallas,” Brett Lauderdale tweeted out as the show was going on the air. “We had no indication there were any issues and are taking precautions to ensure there are no further incidents this evening.”

The main event of the show featured Dr. Wagner defeating Joey Janela, while earlier in the evening, Psycho Clown defeated Gringo Loco in a Falls Count Anywhere match that saw the two men jumping from football goalposts. Though both men competed in hard-fought matches, they still confronted one another when the show was ending.

Psycho Clown came out to the ring upon Dr. Wagner’s victory and started taunting him, leading to a promo from Wagner where he challenged him to a mask vs. hair match at a future GCW event. Psycho Clown continuously threw chairs in the ring at Wagner and ultimately accepted the challenge.

The final moments of the show saw the entire GCW roster coming out to pull the men apart. It wasn’t clear when the match would actually take place, though GCW’s next event titled Believe Me is scheduled for February 19.

If you would like to see full results from last night’s GCW: If I Die show, they are available at this link.

You can see the full post below:

