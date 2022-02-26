Hikaru Shida, who was last in action in early January, has announced her official return match. On March 19, Shida will make her return to action at Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling’s Grand Princess ’22 event at Sumo Hall in Ryogoku. Shida’s opponent for the match is set as Hikari Noa.

The next day, on March 20, 2022, Shida will take part in Ice Ribbon’s show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The announcement was released earlier today at the Ice Ribbon event that was also at Korakuen Hall.

Shida appeared via video during the show and made a request to her former partner, Tsukasa Fujimoto, to reunite this March. The team is three-time Ribbon’s International Ribbon Tag Team Championships together.

This will be Shida’s first time appearing with this promotion since December 2018, when she suffered a loss to Risa Sera.

As noted earlier this year, it was indicated that former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida would be taking time away from the company to return to Japan. Serena Deeb, Shida’s bitter rival as of late, viciously attacked her knee to write her off of television at the time.

Hikaru Shida was a staple of AEW during the pandemic era, reigning as the longest AEW Women’s Champion in history for over 370 days. Her record stands to this day.

You can see the video clip below:

