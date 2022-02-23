Impact Wrestling has announced that the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will be on the line at Sacrifice next month.

Sacrifice will see The IInspiration (Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay) defend the straps against The Influence (Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne).

This match was originally scheduled for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view in January, but it was nixed from that show due to one of the champions coming in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. The match was then re-scheduled for late January, but Dashwood was pulled from the tapings due to unknown reasons. The IInspiration ended up defending against Rayne and Kaleb With A K instead.

The IInspiration won the titles when they debuted for Impact back at Bound For Glory in October, by defeating Havok and Rosemary. Since then they have defended the titles just once, and that was when they retained over Havok and Rosemary in a rematch at Turning Point in November. Lee has wrestled just 5 matches since debuting with Impact, and McKay has wrestled 6 as she took a singles loss to Dashwood on the December 16 Impact episode. The other 5 are the two title matches against Havok and Rosemary, a win over Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee in October, an eight-person loss with The IInspiration to The Decay in December, and a win over Rayne and Kaleb in January.

Impact’s 2022 Sacrifice event will take place on Saturday, March 5 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. It will air live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration (c)

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

