Tenille Dashwood has been pulled from Thursday’s Impact Wrestling title match between The Influence and Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration.

Dashwood was scheduled to team with Madison Rayne to take on Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay with the titles on the line, but Impact announced today that Kaleb With A K will be taking her place, making it a mixed tag team match.

“Card Subject To Change. @TenilleDashwood is unable to compete in the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match this Thursday on #IMPACTonAXSTV! Taking her place will be @kalebKonley! @CassieLee @JessicaMcKay,” Impact wrote.

Thursday’s match was taped over the weekend in Pembroke Pines, Florida. You can click here and click here for full spoilers from the two-night tapings. Our correspondent at the weekend Impact tapings noted that this match happened as a non-title bout.

There is no word on why Dashwood was pulled from the match, but we will keep you updated. It was reported earlier this week that the tapings were hit hard by COVID-19.

The title match was originally scheduled to take place at Hard To Kill back on January 8, but it was nixed from the pay-per-view after The IInspiration came in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Dashwood last wrestled at the January 9 Impact TV tapings in Dallas, teaming with Rayne for a win over Havok and Rosemary.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Impact’s announcement below:

