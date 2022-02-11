Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling was pre-recorded from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In the main event, Brian Myers went toe-to-toe with W. Morrissey in a No Disqualification match. Plus, new matches were added to Impact’s next exclusive event, No Surrender.
Below are the results from tonight’s show:
* Before The Impact: Lady Frost defeated Alisha; post-match, the current Progress World Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw made her arrival to Impact. She will be in action next week
* The reigning AAA Reina de Reinas and ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo successfully defended her ROH Title against Santana Garrett in an Open Title Challenge
* Josh Alexander defeated Big Kon
* Chelsea Green defeated Knockouts Champion Mickie James via Disqualification in a non-title match
* The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (w/Honor No More) defeated Rich Swann & Rhino (w/Team Impact)
* W. Morrissey defeated Brian Myers in a No DQ Main Event Match
"THE QUINTESSENTIAL DIVA" @GiseleShaw08 has arrived in @IMPACTWRESTLING!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/aW0u8fgHU3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
The Quintessential Diva makes her in ring debut next week! @GiseleShaw08 #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/GYc1zhBRxa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
Another obstacle for @Walking_Weapon and his name is @Big_Kon1!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6Ok4Ji4kAZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
.@SantanaGarrett_ awnsered the challenge! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/keKETMzptB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
Could we see @DeonnaPurrazzo lose one of her championships tonight on #IMPACTonAXSTV!?@SantanaGarrett_ pic.twitter.com/tXVJWJDAyZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
.@SavannahEvansNV and @RealTSteelz just ruined the match! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/HlWF0zysSb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
Things are heating up between VBD and The Bullet Club and The Good Brothers were not far behind! @JayWhiteNZ, @Tama_Tonga, @TangaloaNJPW @DashingChrisBey @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @TheEricYoung @bigjoedoering @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/fc1l9utZhw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
.@MattTaven and @RealMikeBennett are taking to it @GottaGetSwann with double team combos that are making them sticking around after No Surrender look a lot more likely!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/n5wqA2ZZbi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
Coast to Coast!@Myers_Wrestling @TheCaZXL #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qnVERFs8gP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
THUMB TACKS!@Myers_Wrestling @TheCaZXL #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/glbTHkqWnu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
.@TheMooseNation just blindsided @TheCaZXL!
Will @TheCaZXL even make it to No Surrender?!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KMnXJQ3isF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022
