Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling was pre-recorded from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In the main event, Brian Myers went toe-to-toe with W. Morrissey in a No Disqualification match. Plus, new matches were added to Impact’s next exclusive event, No Surrender.

Below are the results from tonight’s show:

* Before The Impact: Lady Frost defeated Alisha; post-match, the current Progress World Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw made her arrival to Impact. She will be in action next week

* The reigning AAA Reina de Reinas and ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo successfully defended her ROH Title against Santana Garrett in an Open Title Challenge

* Josh Alexander defeated Big Kon

* Chelsea Green defeated Knockouts Champion Mickie James via Disqualification in a non-title match

* The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (w/Honor No More) defeated Rich Swann & Rhino (w/Team Impact)

* W. Morrissey defeated Brian Myers in a No DQ Main Event Match

.@MattTaven and @RealMikeBennett are taking to it @GottaGetSwann with double team combos that are making them sticking around after No Surrender look a lot more likely!

