Jackass star Steve-O has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from Johnny Knoxville’s Royal Rumble experience. He was on the road with the Rumble participant throughout this time, and he filmed some content for his YouTube channel. However, Steve-O had to leave the Rumble due to testing positive for COVID-19.

He revealed that the Jackass cast actually flew on a private plane to St. Louis for the event. They did so along with the winner of the women’s Rumble, Ronda Rousey, and her husband Travis Browne. He also shared content involving Wee Man, who was put through a table at a restaurant by Brock Lesnar the night before the show. However, the Jackass actor admitted to not feeling anything due to being so drunk.

Steve-O then showed the COVID-19 protocols that were in place by WWE. He took a test upon arrival at the Royal Rumble, and despite being strict with the rest of the cast, he tested positive. That is why he was not backstage taking photos with the wrestlers like other Jackass stars. It is also led to him missing out on the premiere of their new movie.

During the premiere, Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn continued their feud. The WWE Superstar turned up on the red carpet, only to be kicked out by the actor, who attacked him with a cattle prod. Sami has continued this angle even further on social media, sharing detailed threads about his experience that day.

WWE Superstar Montez Ford recently spoke with Booker T on his Hall Of Fame podcast. During the interview he described his experience with Knoxville, admitting that the actor was open to anything.

“He was all game,” Ford revealed. “The cool part about it, I was telling him, ‘hey man, me and my sister used to stay up late nights to watch MTV, MTV 2, and watch Jackass and The Wild Boys, and everything.’ Like, all night, we’d see all the crazy scenarios that they did. So for me to have that moment was just like full circle, all the childhood nostalgia all the way around. But he was all game, man. He was like, ‘hey guys, if I am in there, I am in your guys’ world, don’t let up on me, I want the real thing.’ He said, ‘I have spent my whole entire career hurting other people.’”

