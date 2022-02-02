Jackass star Johnny Knoxville had a memorable appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble last Saturday, making the most of his brief time in the match and interacting with a number of top stars. That included Knoxville being on the receiving end of a frog splash from Montez Ford.

“That was all balls, by the way,” Knoxville revealed during his guest appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “That was all balls! I was dying! I thought maybe I was gonna catch it in the chest, but no. Frog splash to the nuts.”

That was not the end of Johnny Knoxville’s time in the men’s Rumble. He knew he had more to do. Knoxville was asked how he felt after Ford hit him with the frog splash.

“Terrible!” Knoxville exclaimed. “Because I still had to fight!”

Johnny Knoxville entered the men’s Rumble as the #9 entrant. He lasted in the match for just under a minute and a half. A group of individuals joined forces to throw him over the top rope and down to the arena floor.

Sami Zayn, who had an ongoing rivalry with Knoxville leading up to the Royal Rumble, delivered the final blow that put Knoxville out of the match. Knoxville made it sound like he and Zayn may still have some unfinished business together.

“It took four men to get me out of the ring the other night in the Royal Rumble,” Knoxville recalled. “Four men! And that low-down and dirty Sami Zayn kicked me in the face to eliminate me from the Rumble.”

Johnny Knoxville did tease a possible return to WWE during an appearance earlier this week on ESPN’s SportsNation. Knoxville and Zayn staged a confrontation on the red carpet at last night’s premiere Knoxville’s new movie Jackass Forever. Other WWE personalities were also on hand for the movie’s premiere.

