Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has spent some time on WWE television as of late, starting a mini-feud with SmackDown superstar Sami Zayn. This past weekend, Knoxville and some members of the Jackass Forever crew made an appearance at the Royal Rumble, with Knoxville entering at #9.

Johnny Knoxville survived for 1:26 before being knocked out of the match by Sami Zayn Helluva kick. Although the Jackass star made a short appearance in the match, he was beaten up pretty badly by participants in the ring, eating a signature combination from AJ Styles as well. Unfortunately for Zayn, he didn’t last much longer after Knoxville, being eliminated by AJ Styles.

It’s also been reported that the Jackass crew was only scheduled to appear for the Royal Rumble match, having filmed skits at a restaurant with Brock Lesnar after the show and ending their time with the WWE. Joining ESPN’s SportsNation to speak about his appearance in the Royal Rumble match, Johnny Knoxville teased a potential return down the line and revealed a goal for his future with WWE.

“That low down and dirty Sami Zayn, anyone but that low down and dirty Sami Zayn taking me out, but it took four men, four superstars to take me out,” Knoxville said, “They haven’t heard the last of me, I will be World Champion.”

With Jackass Forever set to release February 4th, Knoxville also talked about what his life would be like had he not come up with the idea of Jackass, stating he’d either be a cop or in jail.

“It would be a mess if I hadn’t have got into acting and Jackass, I don’t know,” Knoxville said. “Most friends back at home either went to jail or became cops and I didn’t see myself becoming a cop.”

