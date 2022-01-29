As noted, a video emerged on the internet last night showing WWE Champion Brock Lesnar body slamming Jackass star Wee-Man (Jason Acuña) through a table. According to TMZ Sports, the video was shot at a restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri – the home of Saturday night’s Royal Rumble event.

Although Johnny Knoxville and his other Jackass co-stars watched on and cheered for Lesnar, PWInsider reports that the restaurant “wasn’t thrilled” about the incident and it was not something agreed upon to promote the new film or the Royal Rumble.

Knoxville has been appearing frequently in WWE as of late and is scheduled to be a participant in tonight’s men’s Royal Rumble match. He was slated at one point to be a part of last night’s SmackDown, however, weather concerns forced the idea to be dropped. He instead flew with the majority of the Jackass Forever crew straight to St. Louis for tonight’s Premium Live Event.

It was also noted how during his appearances with the company, “Knoxville absolutely endeared himself to WWE talents and staff with his willingness to anything that was asked of him as a way to build to the Rumble match and promote his film”. He was extremely respectful to everyone he came in contact with and kept things “completely drama-free and fun.” Sources within the company wouldn’t be surprised if the appearances continue or we see Knoxville again somewhere down the line in WWE.

Lesnar will defend his WWE Title against Bobby Lashley at tonight’s Royal Rumble. The Beast is also rumored to somehow enter the 30-Man Rumble match to create a path to Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. In fact, he is currently tied with Big E as the odds-on favorite to win the battle royal.

You can see the video below:

Brock Lesnar throws Jackass star Wee man through a table at a restaurant the day before the Royal Rumble!🤯😂 @BrockLesnar #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/FkWqp9vSEn — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) January 29, 2022

Brock Lesnar just out here throwing Wee Man through a table pic.twitter.com/wV4tHEfgGj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2022

