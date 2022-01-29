A new video has surfaced of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar body slamming Jackass star Wee Man (Jason Acuna) through a table. According to TMZ Sports, the video was shot at a restaurant in St. Louis, where Saturday night’s Royal Rumble event will take place.

As seen in the video below, Johnny Knoxville and his other Jackass co-stars watched on and cheered for Lesnar. Knoxville will be an entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Lesnar will defend his WWE Title against Bobby Lashley at Saturday’s event. The Beast is also rumored to enter the 30-Man Rumble match. In fact, he is currently tied with Big E as the odds-on favorite to win the battle royal. Lesnar previously won the 2003 Royal Rumble, and went onto beat Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIX.

Lesnar will reportedly be moving back to SmackDown at the end of February. He is presently active on the RAW brand, and didn’t appear on this week’s SmackDown.

You can see the video of Brock Lesnar hanging out with the Jackass crew below.

Brock Lesnar just out here throwing Wee Man through a table pic.twitter.com/wV4tHEfgGj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2022

Brock Lesnar throws Jackass star Wee man through a table at a restaurant the day before the Royal Rumble!🤯😂 @BrockLesnar #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/FkWqp9vSEn — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) January 29, 2022

