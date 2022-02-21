NJPW announced on Sunday that Jay Lethal will be at the Strong Style Evolved event on March 20.

As noted, Jay Lethal was in the latest NJPW STRONG episode. He was defeated by Jay White.

Shane Strickland, Jay White, Strong Openweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Juice Robinson, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada, and Hikuleo have also been announced for the event.

Tickets and more information on Strong Style Evolved are available here.

Below is NJPW’s announcement:

A new addition to Strong Style Evolved March 20 in Tampa/St. Pete!@thelethaljay makes his return! TICKETS: https://t.co/sUfSHxhABq#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/NxpUeCN0hO — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 21, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]