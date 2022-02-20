As noted, NJPW taped The New Beginning USA episodes of Strong this past January 16 in Seattle, Washington. The matches included featured Jay White vs. Jay Lethal, which ended up being the main event of this week’s Strong episode.

Jay White would end up winning against Jay Lethal in that match-up, spiking Lethal with two half-nelson suplexes and connecting with a Blade Runner to pick up the win.

You can see the full results from the show below:

* The Midnight Heat defeated Kevin Knight and The DKC

* Fred Rosser defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Jay White (w/ Hikuleo) defeated Jay Lethal (“U.S. of Jay” Open Challenge Series)

The NJPW Strong Openweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will take on former Team Filthy member Taylor Rust on next week’s episode. If you would like spoilers for that match, they are available at this link.

