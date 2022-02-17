As previously reported, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White will make his AEW in-ring debut on Rampage this Friday night. White will face Trent Beretta this Friday.

Also on Friday’s Rampage, Dante Martin will face Powerhouse Hobbs in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match qualifier. The winner of the match will join Keith Lee and Wardlow in the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 6th. The winner of that match will face TNT Sammy Guevara for the title.

Adam Cole will also face Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order on Friday’s Rampage, while Serena Deeb will host another five-minute rookie challenge.

You can see the full card for AEW Rampage below:

* Jay White vs. Trent Beretta

* Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match qualifier

* Adam Cole vs. Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order

* Serena Deeb five minute rookie challenge

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]