Two big matches have been announced for next Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

The third Face of The Revolution qualifier will air on next week’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin taking on Powerhouse Hobbs.

The winner of Hobbs vs. Martin will join Keith Lee and the winner of next Wednesday’s Dynamite qualifier between Max Caster and Wardlow as confirmed entrants in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 6. Lee qualified for the match with his debut win over Isiah Kassidy this past Wednesday night. AEW will qualify more participants over the next few weeks.

Next Friday’s Rampage will also see the in-ring debut of Jay White. He will go up against Trent Beretta.

White made his AEW debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite, interrupting The Young Bucks and Adam Cole as they beat down Beretta and Rocky Romero. Cole and The Bucks stepped aside as White approached, letting him send Beretta face-first into a production truck. White also appeared on tonight’s Rampage, attacking Beretta after he and Romero took a loss to The Young Bucks.

AEW has announced a special start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT for next Friday’s Rampage on TNT. This is due to coverage of the NBA All-Star Weekend happenings later that night.

Next week’s Rampage will be taped on Wednesday night after Dynamite goes off the air at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. For those who missed it, you can click here for the updated Dynamite line-up.

