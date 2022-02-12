A title match and more have been added to the line-up for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that Sammy Guevara will defend his TNT Title against Darby Allin on Wednesday night.

Allin vs. Guevara comes after Allin saved Guevara from a beatdown by Andrade El Idolo and Matt Hardy following last Friday’s successful title defense over Isiah Kassidy on AEW Rampage. Allin faced off with Guevara after the save and made it known he wanted a title shot.

AEW has also announced Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty for next week’s Dynamite.

Danielson vs. Moriarty was announced after Matt Sydal confronted Danielson during Rampage tonight, over how Danielson previously mentioned Moriarty as a part of a potential stable with Danielson and Jon Moxley. Moriarty then interrupted Sydal and Danielson, making it known that he did not like people talking about him like he wasn’t right there in front of them. Danielson said he liked to see someone step up, and then walked away.

The second Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier was also announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Max Caster will go up against Wardlow.

The winner of Caster vs. Wardlow will join Keith Lee and several other wrestlers in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution on March 5. Lee qualified this week by debuting with a win over Kassidy. The winner of the ladder match at the pay-per-view will earn a future shot at the AEW TNT Title.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN:

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No DQ match

* Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Wardlow vs. Max Caster

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Darby Allin

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]