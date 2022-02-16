WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with The Ringer podcast about who the best wrestler in the world is.

Right now, he believes that AEW star Bryan Danielson is the best in the business. Jarrett stated that the former WWE Champion is a good storyteller, and has athletic ability.

“Right now, when he gets the time, I’ll go with, I almost called him Daniel Bryan. Bryan Danielson, he’s such a really good storyteller from a point of view that, he’s, you know, we’ve both worked around him. He’s not the tallest guy,” Jarrett pointed out. “He’s, he doesn’t do a gazillion things. Everything he does has meaning to it.

“So the storytelling ability, he’s got charisma, he’s obviously got great athletic ability, but his connection with the audience. And again, we’re going back to the Kane vignettes. When those clicked, it’s, but it’s like those performers last night. You don’t just all of a sudden stumble upon and say, ‘hey man. That white rapper up there, Eminem, man he’s cool.’ No. He’s got a body of work that has resonated through the years. Same thing with Bryan Danielson, his body of work has really resonated through the years.”

While Jeff Jarrett believes Bryan is the best wrestler, he also spoke about who is the number one box office draw. He mentioned The Rock, due to his success. However, when it comes to full-time talent, Jarrett gave the nod to Roman Reigns.

“If we’re gonna say full-time, that’s definitely The Rock,” he said. “But when you really think about it, I mean he opened the Super Bowl last night. The biggest box office attraction. He’s still, I don’t care how you talk about him. His movies, talk about Young Rock, everyone says, ‘that’s a professional wrestler.’ Go look at all the other non-wrestling accounts of Twitter or Instagram. Professional Wrestler, The Rock. Or they always, anyways, current box office attraction. Man that, that would be a, because it’s a little difficult.

“Peacock is doing the Pay-Per-Views and AEW has four of them, so you know, you have to slide in that merchandise segment of things. Roman’s gotta be up there, you know, slice and dice it all you want, he moves a lot of product. So you know, Roman also has the WWE machine behind him, still, if you want to just say the single biggest box office attraction, you’d have to put Roman at top.”

