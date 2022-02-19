During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke about the Owen Hart Foundation Men & Women’s Tournament that will kick off on the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced in September of last year that they had partnered with the Owen Hart Foundation to honor the legacy of the late wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about what he’d like to see most about the tournament, mentioning how he hasn’t seen Owen’s kids since his funeral.

“We’re counting down the days to the big Owen Hart tournament we’re going to have,” Ross said. “I’m excited about that, it’s going to be cool. I hope that Owen’s kids are going to be a part of it, make an appearance or come to an event, or something. I’d love to see them. Last time I saw them was under very unpleasant circumstances obviously and they were little kids, now they’re adults.”

AEW Superstar Wardlow recently made news when he spoke about a potential match with Brock Lesnar down the line, stating that the two of them would “murder each other.” To add to the roster of big men in AEW, Keith Lee debuted two weeks ago following his WWE release in 2021. Jim Ross spoke about the future of AEWs big men and what he thought of the signing of Keith Lee.

“He’s a keeper, he’s a blue-chipper, there’s no doubt,” Ross said. “Wardlow is going to be a big-time player for years to come and we’re getting some big guys if you’ve noticed. [Keith Lee] has got a lot of work to do, he’s an undeveloped product. That was pretty cool, I’m a fan of his. Cowboy Bill Watts told me a long time ago that athletic big men have a chance to draw a lot of money. Certainly, Keith Lee is an athletic, big man. He’s got to make a living and Tony Khan provided an opportunity there for Keith Lee.”

Jim Ross also spoke about catering in the WWE compared to AEW. Ross revealed how AEW talent get fed twice a day when they’re at shows.

“We didn’t have catering back then, you didn’t waste a room on catering,” Ross said, talking about catering back in the day with WWE. “The catering for both AEW, WWE… I haven’t had WWE catering in a long time but I hear it’s really good and it’s healthy. They get fed twice [in AEW]. 1 o’clock and then again at 5 or 6. A lunch meal and a dinner meal, they changed up the menu and it’s really good. Tony Khan takes good care of these people.”

