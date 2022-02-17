AEW’s Wardlow was a recent guest on the Battleground Podcast where he spoke about dream opponents in wrestling. The Pinnacle member admitted he started his career too late to face most of those. However, there are still some existing ones, which include a former AEW World Champion.

“Unfortunately, my career started much later than I anticipated. So, I feel like I missed my opportunities with what I would consider real dream opponents. I think it has kind of passed most of my dream opponents’ times,” he admitted. “But the one that still exists, actually the top one is still in AEW, that being Kenny Omega. He’s kind of like my ultimate dream opponent.”

Wardlow also spoke about a WWE Superstar he would like to compete against, none other than Brock Lesnar. The AEW star things that would be a money-making match.

“I think if I ever found myself in the same ring as Brock Lesnar, that has money pouring out of the idea of it. I think him and I would just murder each other, I don’t know if there’s a ring that can hold the two of us.”

While Wardlow made it clear that he doesn’t really have any true dream opponents, he does have a type of wrestler he’d like to work with… anybody who believes they are the best in the world. This is something he did get to achieve when he went one on one with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.

“But beyond that, not necessarily any real dream opponents,” Wardlow claimed. “I just want to work with the best, I just want to be challenged. I want to work with whoever thinks they are the best in the world, that’s who I want to wrestle.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Battleground Podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]