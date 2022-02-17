Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to star in the new Coyote vs. Acme movie.

Coyote vs. Acme is a live-action/CG animation hybrid from Warner Bros., centered on the classic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will tell the story of a down-on-his-luck human attorney who takes on Wile E. as a client in his suit against Acme over their defective products, only to discover that his boss at the former law firm is representing Acme. Cena is set to star as the former boss.

James Gunn and Chris DeFaria will produce the film, while Dave Green will direct. Samy Burch wrote the latest draft of the script, based on the New Yorker humor article “Coyote vs. Acme” by Ian Frazier from 1990.

Production is set to begin in late March in New Mexico, right before WWE’s WrestleMania 38.

