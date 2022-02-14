During Sunday’s Super Bowl half time show, WWE’s official Twitter account posted a video clip of John Cena performing the song “Word Life” in his “Doctor of Thuganomics” persona.

#SuperBowl #HalftimeShow has us feeling like… @JohnCena

The tweet would be deleted shortly later. As seen here, it received backlash from some fans.

One reddit speculates that the tweet was removed because the halftime show was so “hip hop/black focused that people see the Cena shtick as offensive or appropriation.”

The Super Bowl half time show featured live performances from the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Anderson .Paak.

Later, WWE’s Twitter account also pointed how Rams OLB Leonard Floyd wore a customized WWE Championship belt during Los Angeles’ victory celebration.

As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened Super Bowl LVI with a promo that was reminiscent of his days in WWE. Also, a commercial for “WrestleMania Season” aired during the first half of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals clash. You can see a screengrab of WWE’s deleted tweet below, along with other Super Bowl-related tweets.

So cool to see #WrestleManiaSeason run through during #SBLVI! What a game so far and the halftime show was 🔥! 48 days left to go before #WM38 at @ATTStadium and getting a sneak peak for #WM39 next year at @SoFiStadium! Everything looks incredible! https://t.co/tDeVfyKcI1 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 14, 2022

