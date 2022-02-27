Game Changer Wrestling confirmed this afternoon that Jon Moxley will be defending the GCW World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Gray at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6.

GCW announced via Twitter, “*BREAKING* Officially Signed for #JJSB6PT1: *GCW World Title* JON MOXLEY vs AJ GRAY Plus: Alex Colon vs JWM (Ultraviolent Title) JJSB6 Pt 1 Thurs 3/31 – 8PM http://JJSBDALLAS1.EVENTBRITE.COM JJSB6 Pt 2 Fri 4/1 – 1159PM http://JJSBDALLAS2.EVENTBRITE.COM Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!”

Gray had issued a challenge to Jon Moxley on Friday night during GCW Welcome to Heartbreak.

Moxley has been the GCW World Champion since September 4, 2021, when he defeated Matt Cardona at The Art of War Games. Jon Moxley recently defended the title against Homicide at The WRLD on GCW.

Spring Break 6 Part 1 will take place on March 31 from Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

The other match that has been confirmed for night one of Spring Break 6 is Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch. Colon will be defending his GCW Ultraviolent Championship against Murdoch.

The event will also air live on FITE TV.

