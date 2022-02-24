In a sitdown interview with Metro UK, Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham was asked about his future with the promotion.

Gresham is scheduled to defend the ROH Championship against Bandido at ROH Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend, the first show since ROH released many of their contracted talents in December after announcing the promotion would be overhauled. Gresham admitted he wasn’t sure what the future held, though he did point out he was loyal to ROH.

“I have to wait until April to find out what Ring of Honor is going to do going forward,” Gresham said. “Are we going to be contracted to salaries again, or is it gonna be pay-per-appearance? I have a loyalty to Ring of Honor because it changed my life. I was going in a very bad direction for so many years, and me having tunnel vision on Ring of Honor saved my life. I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for Ring of Honor.”

Despite his loyalty and how much he’s enjoying what he’s doing right now, Jonathan Gresham didn’t dismiss the possibility of joining a promotion like AEW, Impact Wrestling, or WWE. If one of the promotions were to approach him with the right offer, Gresham would be open to listening to them.

“To be transparent, what I’m doing right now is fulfilling, but at the end of the day, I need to make money,” Gresham admitted. “If one of these places starts knocking, I have to consider it! I have a family, I don’t wanna burn my wife out and lose all the things I’ve acquired over these years, so I have to make money. I’ve lived my dream, I’ve accomplished everything I wanted to do. Now, I have to just go with whatever comes, as long as it works out! I have to do it!”

