As noted tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw former NXT Champion Keith Lee revealed as the “huge” signing Tony Khan has been teasing.

Lee appeared to wrestle Isaiah Kassidy in a qualifying match to join the AEW “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, 2022, picking up a win over one half of Private Party.

The 37-year-old now moves on to the Sunday, March 6th Revolution pay-per-view ladder match where the winner of the bout will become the #1 contender to the TNT Championship. If history repeats itself, there will be a total of six superstars competing in the match.

No other names have been announced for the match as of this writing, but when the match was first brought up earlier this year on AEW, it was teased that Wardlow would be among the competitors. A brewing rivalry between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo might also run its course through the AEW Revolution ladder match. The two men made it clear tonight that they have their sights set on becoming the next TNT Champion, and for Darby, it would be his second reign with the belt.

This is the first match announced so far for AEW Revolution. It is believed that CM Punk vs. MJF in a rematch will also take place at Revolution but that hasn’t been confirmed as of this writing.

The beginning of the card can now be seen below:

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Keith Lee vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Winner receives a shot at the TNT Championship

You can see highlights from Keith Lee’s qualifying match below:

.@IsiahKassidy goes flying out of the ring at the hands, or shoulder rather, of @RealKeithLee! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Nv1ZpIUF7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022

.@IsiahKassidy doing all he can to stay alive in this Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/2SJ7xFuoiZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022

