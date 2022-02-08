Keith Lee has thanked WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for officiating his wedding to Mia Yim last weekend.

Lee wrote via Twitter:

A plethora of thanks @RealMickFoley. Shout should you ever require me.

As seen below, Foley said he was honored to officiate the wedding.

Foley first offered to officiate the wedding in February 2021, when Lee and Yim announced their engagement. As seen in the old tweet below, Foley mentioned how he had heard about “a legendary wrestler who officiates weddings.” In response, Yim told Foley that she’d be keeping in touch via DMs.

As noted earlier, free agent Keith Lee is reportedly headed to AEW. Lee has also been rumored to be the mystery opponent to wrestle Isiah Kassidy in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Other names rumored to debut for AEW include Karrion Kross, John Morrison and Jeff Hardy.

A plethora of thanks @RealMickFoley. Shout should you ever require me. — FreeLee (@RealKeithLee) February 7, 2022

It was an honor, my friend. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 7, 2022

I may be a little late to the party – but congratulations to @MiaYim and @RealKeithLee I have heard of a legendary wrestler who officiates weddings. https://t.co/XA1LOcNYho — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 16, 2021

……. I will be DMing you !! — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) February 16, 2021

